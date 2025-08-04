MSA Safety Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $62.77 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $72.23 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.93 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $474.12 million from $462.46 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

