MSA Safety Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $69.6 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $66.6 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $76.2 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $468.4 million from $432.7 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $69.6 Mln. vs. $66.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $468.4 Mln vs. $432.7 Mln last year.

