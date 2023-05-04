MSA Safety Inc - 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 (MNESP) Declares $0.56 Dividend

MSA Safety Inc - 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50 said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety Inc - 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 50. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNESP is 0.19%, a decrease of 27.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 35,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNESP by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNESP by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNESP by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNESP by 28.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNESP by 21.93% over the last quarter.

