MSA Safety (FRA:M07) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 171.32

The average one-year price target for MSA Safety (FRA:M07) has been revised to 171.32 / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of 151.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.59 to a high of 188.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from the latest reported closing price of 165.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M07 is 0.19%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 36,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,266K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,045K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M07 by 889.37% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,570K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 80.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M07 by 597.20% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,346K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M07 by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.