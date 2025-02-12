MSA SAFETY Earnings Results: $MSA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MSA SAFETY ($MSA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.25 per share, missing estimates of $2.26 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $499,700,000, missing estimates of $525,295,546 by $-25,595,546.
MSA SAFETY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of MSA SAFETY stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 878,670 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $155,823,337
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 378,682 shares (+112.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,155,465
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 180,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,893,635
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 175,971 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,206,697
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 173,210 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,713,021
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 167,003 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,616,312
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 150,402 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,932,139
MSA SAFETY Government Contracts
We have seen $62,449,994 of award payments to $MSA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS (SCBA): $28,573,708
- DELIVERY ORDER 70Z04024F62306B00 UNDER MSA CONTRACT 70Z04024D62301B00Y00 FOR G1 SELF CONTAINED BREATHING AP...: $15,306,957
- 1. CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS (SCBA) ASSEMBLY AND RELATED PARTS.: $7,093,774
- SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS (SCBA): $3,016,268
- STYX SENSOR MODULE: $2,240,280
