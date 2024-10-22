MSA Safety Earnings Preview

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MSA Safety to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80.

The announcement from MSA Safety is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MSA Safety's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.96 1.56 1.87 1.46 EPS Actual 2.01 1.61 2.06 1.78 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of MSA Safety's Stock

Shares of MSA Safety were trading at $170.86 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MSA Safety

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MSA Safety.

With 1 analyst ratings, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $215.0, indicating a potential 25.83% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HNI, Steelcase and Interface, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HNI, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 63.13% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Steelcase, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 90.64% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Interface, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, indicating a potential 87.12% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for HNI, Steelcase and Interface, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MSA Safety Buy 3.39% $223.03M 7.15% HNI Buy 10.68% $261.30M 4.62% Steelcase Outperform 0.14% $295.40M 6.75% Interface Outperform 5.17% $122.61M 5.10%

Key Takeaway:

MSA Safety ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know MSA Safety Better

MSA Safety Inc makes safety products that are used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. MSA Safety generates majority of its revenue in North America. The company's reportable geographic segments are Americas, International and Corporate.

Understanding the Numbers: MSA Safety's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MSA Safety's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MSA Safety's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSA Safety's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSA Safety's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MSA Safety's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for MSA Safety visit their earnings calendar on our site.

