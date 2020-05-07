MSA Safety Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MSA

In trading on Thursday, shares of MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.37, changing hands as high as $117.81 per share. MSA Safety Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSA's low point in its 52 week range is $83.57 per share, with $142.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.25.

