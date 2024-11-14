News & Insights

MSA Safety Bags $33 Mln Breathing Apparatus Contract From U.S. Coast Guard

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA), Thursday announced that the company has received a 10-year contract from the U.S. Coast Guard to provide G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus to the operational surface fleet and surface support facilities.

The initial orders under the $33 million-contract were received in the third quarter of 2024.

During the pre-market hours, MSA's stock is trading at $176.61, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

