MSA Safety Awarded $35 Mln Breathing Apparatus Contract With U.S. Air Force

December 06, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety, Inc. (MSA) announced Wednesday it was awarded a $35 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to provide its air base fire brigades with new respiratory protective equipment.

The contract covers the supply of MSA's G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) model along with related facepieces, chemical warfare component (CWC) masks, and supplied-air respirator (SAR) kits, which enable the SCBA to be used as a longer-duration airline device.

The units will replace older model MSA air masks and will be used by U.S. Air Force fire brigades operating at U.S. air bases around the world.

The production work in support of the U.S. Air Force units began this fall at the company's Murrysville, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility. The company expects deliveries to continue through year-end and extend into 2024.

