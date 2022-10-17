MSA Safety Appoints Lee McChesney As New CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - MSA Safety, Inc. (MSA) announced Monday that Lee McChesney has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He previously served as Vice President, Corporate Finance and CFO for Stanley Black & Decker's $12.8 billion operating unit, Global Tools and Storage.

In his role with MSA, McChesney succeeds interim CFO Jonathan Buck, who will resume his responsibilities as Chief Accounting Officer.

McChesney joined The Stanley Works in 1999. Initially, he served in several finance and business leadership roles including business unit CFO, Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis Director and deploying the Stanley Fulfillment System.

Over his career, McChesney has helped guide more than 40 acquisitions and integrations. He also served as the finance integration leader for The Stanley Works and Black & Decker merger in 2010.

Following the merger, McChesney was named CFO for Global Tools & Storage, a business that more than doubled in size through the decade. In 2016, he was named President, Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage. In 2019, McChesney was appointed CFO for Global Tools and Storage and Corporate FP&A, and in 2021 assumed additional responsibility for Corporate Tax and Treasury.

