MSA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.35, changing hands as low as $119.31 per share. MSA Safety Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSA's low point in its 52 week range is $83.57 per share, with $142.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.43.

