MSA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.57, changing hands as low as $128.18 per share. MSA Safety Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSA's low point in its 52 week range is $108.75 per share, with $146.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.62.

