M&S slumps to first ever loss as COVID-19 hammers clothing sales

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer MKS.L on Wednesday slumped to the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed company after clothing sales were hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

M&S, one of the best known names in UK retail, said it made a pretax loss before one-off items of 17.4 million pounds ($22.6 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 26 - its first loss since listing its shares on the stock market in 1926.

The outcome was ahead of analysts' average forecast of a loss of 59 million pounds and compares to a profit of 176.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

Clothing and home sales fell 21.3% in the second quarter after a first-quarter decline of 61.5%.

($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout and Paul Sandle)

