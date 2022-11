Nov 18 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer Group MKS.L named Rentokil's RTO.L Jeremy Townsend as its interim chief financial officer, the British retailer said on Friday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.