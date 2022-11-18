RTO

M&S names new finance boss as CFO Tonge heads to AB Foods

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

November 18, 2022 — 05:32 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks and Spencer Group MKS.L named Rentokil's RTO.L Jeremy Townsend as its interim chief financial officer and said current CFO Eoin Tonge will step down early next year.

Separately, Primark-owner Associated British Foods ABF.L said Tonge would join the company as finance director designate on Feb. 6.

Townsend, who currently is CFO at pest control firm Rentokil, will start in his new role on Nov. 22, M&S said.

