MS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.69, changing hands as low as $86.25 per share. Morgan Stanley shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MS's low point in its 52 week range is $74.67 per share, with $100.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.56. The MS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

