M&S Invests £480 Mln In Store Rotation Programme; To Create Over 3400 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc or M&S (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) said it has made around 480 million pounds investment in bigger, better stores across the UK. The investment will generate over 3,400 new jobs across the country.

The company's ambition is to accelerate a five year store rotation programme and target a delivery within three years by 25/26.

The company has already planned its pipeline of 20 new bigger, better stores to be opened in the next financial year. The new store pipeline for 23/24 includes 8 full line destination stores in key city locations.

At its recent investor day, M&S said its investment is core to its aim to become the UK's omnichannel retailer.

Stuart Machin, Chief Executive of M&S, said, "Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we're aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full line stores that sell our full Clothing, Home and Food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.