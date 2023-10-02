News & Insights

Markets

MS International's US Unit Gets $15.8 Mln Contract From US Navy For Electro-Optical Sight Systems

October 02, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MS International PLC (MSI.L) announced Monday that its South Carolina -based unit MSI-Defence Systems US LLC has received a $15.8 million worth contract from the U.S. Navy.

The deal is for the supply of its newly developed MSI-DS Electro-Optical Sights System as part of our MSI-DS 30mm weapon systems.

The US Navy nomenclature identifies the system as the US Mk48 MOD2 Electro-Optical Sight Systems. Delivery of all equipment is for no later than May 31, 2025.

The Electro-Optical Sight System is a new, fully tried and tested system developed in house by MSI- Defence Systems in the company's Norwich facility.

Earlier, on September 1, the company was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for the procurement of supplies and services to maintain the US Navy Mk38 MOD4 weapon systems with a budget ceiling of $49.8 million over the period to June 30, 2028.

On September 29, the company received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the supply of Mk 38 MOD4 gun mounts with a value of $23.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.