MS International's US Unit Gets $15.8 Mln Contract From US Navy For Electro-Optical Sight Systems

(RTTNews) - MS International PLC (MSI.L) announced Monday that its South Carolina -based unit MSI-Defence Systems US LLC has received a $15.8 million worth contract from the U.S. Navy.

The deal is for the supply of its newly developed MSI-DS Electro-Optical Sights System as part of our MSI-DS 30mm weapon systems.

The US Navy nomenclature identifies the system as the US Mk48 MOD2 Electro-Optical Sight Systems. Delivery of all equipment is for no later than May 31, 2025.

The Electro-Optical Sight System is a new, fully tried and tested system developed in house by MSI- Defence Systems in the company's Norwich facility.

Earlier, on September 1, the company was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for the procurement of supplies and services to maintain the US Navy Mk38 MOD4 weapon systems with a budget ceiling of $49.8 million over the period to June 30, 2028.

On September 29, the company received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the supply of Mk 38 MOD4 gun mounts with a value of $23.5 million.

