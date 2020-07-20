M&S hit by job cuts report as oil drags FTSE lower

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 off 0.4% July 20 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 dipped on Monday, with energy stocks tracking a decline in oil prices on concerns about the global spike in COVID-19 cases, while Marks and Spencer slid after a report it was planning to cut hundreds of jobs. The retailer <MKS.L>, one of Britain's best known high street names, fell 2.1% as Sky News said it planned to announce the cuts this week. [nL5N2EQ0LC] The commodity-heavy blue-chip index <.FTSE> was down 0.8%, with BP Plc <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell Plc <RDSa.L> among the biggest drags. [O/R] The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.4%, led by financials, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks. Stock markets in Europe also kicked off the week on a glum note with EU leaders still negotiating the terms of a coronavirus recovery fund after three days of haggling over the plan. [.EU] (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham) ((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: <.FTT1X> FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: <.FTSC> FTSE 250 index: <.FTMC> FTSE 350 index: <.FTLC> Market digest: <.AD.L> Top 10 by vol: <.AV.L> Top price gainers: <.NG.L> Top % gainers: <.PG.L> Top price losers: <.NL.L> Top % losers: <.PL.L> * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT] and [GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: <UKEQ> By sector: <FTAX> * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ <EUR/EQUITY> FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... <.FTEU3> DJ STOXX index................................... <.STOXX> Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ <.PGL.STOXXS> Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... <.PGL.STOXXES> Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. <.PGL.FTEU3S> Top 25 European pct gainers.................... <.PG.PEUR> Top 25 European pct losers..................... <.PL.PEUR>)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

