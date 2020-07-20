BP

M&S hit by job cuts report as oil drags FTSE lower

The FTSE 100 dipped on Monday, with energy stocks tracking a decline in oil prices on concerns about the global spike in COVID-19 cases, while Marks and Spencer slid after a report it was planning to cut hundreds of jobs.

    The retailer <MKS.L>, one of Britain's best known high
street names, fell 2.1% as Sky News said it planned to announce
the cuts this week. [nL5N2EQ0LC]
    The commodity-heavy blue-chip index <.FTSE> was down 0.8%,
with BP Plc <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell Plc <RDSa.L> among the
biggest drags. [O/R]
    The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.4%, led by financials,
consumer discretionary and real estate stocks.
    Stock markets in Europe also kicked off the week on a glum
note with EU leaders still negotiating the terms of a
coronavirus recovery fund after three days of haggling over the
plan. [.EU]

