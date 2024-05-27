News & Insights

MS Group Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 27, 2024

MS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1451) has released an update.

MS Group Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of a final and special dividend, and re-election of directors. The meeting also sanctioned the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor and authorized the Board to allot and buy back shares.

