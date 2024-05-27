MS Group Holdings Renews Key Lease Agreements

MS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1451) has released an update.

MS Group Holdings Ltd. has renewed its tenancy agreements for office space in Hong Kong and a production base in the PRC, as the current leases are set to expire on May 31, 2024. These new agreements, which ensure the company’s operational continuity, will run from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2026. The two lessors, Kwong Fai and Penghui, are connected to the company’s controlling shareholders, making these transactions connected transactions under the Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:1451 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.