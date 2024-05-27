MS Group Holdings Grants 10M Share Options

MS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1451) has released an update.

MS Group Holdings Limited has announced the grant of 10 million share options to its directors and select employees under its 2018 share option scheme, with an exercise price set at HK$1.02 per share. These options, which will vest over a three-year period and remain valid for a decade, aim to incentivize the recipients and align their interests with those of the company. The company has decided against implementing a clawback mechanism, considering existing terms that allow for option lapse or cancellation under certain conditions.

