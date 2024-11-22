News & Insights

MS Group Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

November 22, 2024

MS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1451) has released an update.

MS Group Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Lo Siu Fun Helena as an executive director, effective December 1, 2024. Ms. Lo, who joined the company in 2018 and serves as President, will continue to oversee the group’s operational management and strategic planning. Her extensive experience in leadership roles across various industries is expected to drive the company’s growth further.

