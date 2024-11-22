MS Group Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

MS Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1451) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MS Group Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Lo Siu Fun Helena as an executive director, effective December 1, 2024. Ms. Lo, who joined the company in 2018 and serves as President, will continue to oversee the group’s operational management and strategic planning. Her extensive experience in leadership roles across various industries is expected to drive the company’s growth further.

For further insights into HK:1451 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.