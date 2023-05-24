M&S FY23 Profit Rises; To Restore Dividend; Sees Modest Revenue Growth In FY24

(RTTNews) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc or M&S (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax climbed 21.4 percent to 475.7 million pounds from last year's 391.7 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 18.5 pence, up 17.8 percent from 15.7 pence in the prior year.

Adjusted pro?t before tax was 482.0 million pounds, compared to 522.9 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 18.1 pence, compared to prior year's 21.7 pence.

Revenue grew 9.6 percent to 11.93 billion pounds from 10.89 billion pounds a year earlier. Sales, i.e., revenue plus the gross value of consignment sales ex. VAT, were 11.988 billion pounds, up 10 percent from last year.

Clothing & Home sales went up 11.5 percent. Store sales grew 14.9 percent, and online went up 4.8 percent.

Food sales went up 8.7 percent with strong growth across core categories, hospitality and franchise.

Further, the company said it plans to restore dividend in fiscal 2024. The Group had suspended dividend payments at the start of the pandemic.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company said modest growth is expected in revenues, driven by omni-channel as well as from the benefits of the accelerating store rotation plan.

