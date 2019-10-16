M&S CFO Humphrey Singer to step down at the end of the year

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer MKS.L said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer, whose departure was announced last month, will step down from the role on Dec. 31.

Singer's departure was announced after the company's clothing, home and beauty managing director Jill McDonald was sacked in July, after which Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe took direct control of the division.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

