M&S beats forecasts with 8.1% rise in Christmas sales

Adds details on food and home in paragraph 2, profits in paragraphs 3-4, quote in paragraph 5

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 8.1% rise in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period, driven by market-leading growth in food and a strong performance in womenswear.

Like-for-like food sales rose 9.9%, ahead of even the most optimistic analyst forecasts, while clothing and food growth of 4.8% also soundly beat market expectations of a 2.8% rise.

The 140-year old group, which is a favourite with Christmas shoppers, said it faced additional cost increases from inflation in wages and business rates.

But it said its trading performance provided confidence it would meet forecasts for the year.

"We enter 2024 with a spring in our step, but clear eyed on the near-term challenges," it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.