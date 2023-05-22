News & Insights

Commodities

MS Alpa launches offer for shares in Brazil's Alpargatas

May 22, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas SA ALPA4.SA said on Monday that MS Alpa Participacoes has decided to launch a tender offer for part of the outstanding preferred shares in the company.

MS Alpa is controlled by the owners of holding firm Cambuhy and investment fund Alpa, which are already part of Alpargatas' control block, the firm said in a securities filing.

According to Alpargatas, MS Alpa would buy up to 32 million shares in the firm for 10.50 reais ($2.10) each, a premium of 17.2% over its May 19 closing price.

Other major shareholders in the company, which owns the Havaianas flip-flop brand, include investment firm Itausa SA ITSA4.SA and Silvio Tini.

Shares in Alpargatas are down roughly 40% so far this year.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.