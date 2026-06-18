MRVL vs. AMD: Which Semiconductor Stock Has an Edge in the AI Market?

Marvell Technology MRVL and Advanced Micro Devices AMD are two semiconductor stocks riding the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure wave. Increasing AI workload is creating demand for high-performance CPUs and networking chips. Inferencing and agentic AI applications require significant CPU compute for orchestration, parallel execution and accelerator management. It also needs faster networking, lower latency and higher bandwidth for faster data movement.

With the AI boom to continue driving growth for the semiconductor industry, the question remains: Which stock makes for a better investment pick today? Let’s dive into the fundamentals, valuations, growth outlook and risks for each company.

The Case for MRVL Stock

Marvell Technology is benefiting from AI-led demand across the data center end market, with custom silicon, interconnect, switching and optics driving record revenues and a strong multi-year outlook. MRVL’s scale-out switch revenues are expected to exceed $600 million in fiscal 2027 and reach more than $1 billion annualized run rate in fiscal 2028. Furthermore, a stronger demand for 1.6T solutions, coherent light and scale-up networking provides a broader opportunity in scale-up optics.

The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 results reinforced its momentum in AI infrastructure. Revenues rose 28% year over year to $2.42 billion, with data center up 27% to $1.83 billion and representing 76% of sales. MRVL’s custom silicon strategy continues to benefit from hyperscaler demand for differentiated XPU and XPU-attach solutions. The company has highlighted more than 20 multi-generational socket wins and a broad design pipeline, which supports a longer runway than a single product cycle.

Networking remains a key beneficiary of rising AI cluster size and complexity. Marvell Technology now expects its interconnect business to grow more than 70% year over year in fiscal 2027, supported by scale-out PAM ramp-ups and growing contributions from scale-up and scale-across networking. Given these dynamics, MRVL expects fiscal 2027 revenues to grow about 40% year over year to nearly $11.5 billion and sees fiscal 2028 revenues rising about 45% to roughly $16.5 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues and earnings growth rate is pegged at 42% and 53% year over year, respectively. Earnings estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days. However, MRVL also faces risks of moving toward a lower margin product mix as newer data center platforms ramp up. Geopolitical challenges also remain a concern for the company as MRVL remains heavily dependent on China and Taiwan.



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The Case for AMD Stock

Advanced Micro Devices is experiencing accelerating momentum from the expanding AI infrastructure market, with Data Center emerging as the company’s primary growth engine. In the first quarter of 2026, Data Center revenues surged 57% year over year to a record $5.8 billion, driven by strong demand for EPYC server processors and Instinct AI accelerators.

AMD’s Server CPU revenues increased more than 50% year over year for the fourth consecutive quarter, supported by robust cloud and enterprise adoption of fifth-generation EPYC Turin processors and continued demand for fourth-generation EPYC products. AMD now expects the server CPU total addressable market to grow more than 35% annually and exceed $120 billion by 2030, double its previous outlook.

Advanced Micro Devices is also strengthening its position in AI accelerators. Adoption of Instinct GPUs is accelerating as customers move from pilot projects to large-scale production deployments, particularly for inference workloads, where AMD’s memory capacity and bandwidth provide advantages. Strategic partnerships with Meta and OpenAI further enhance visibility into future demand. The company has begun ramping its next-generation AI infrastructure platform built around Instinct GPUs, EPYC Venice processors and the Helios rack-scale architecture.

The demand for MI450 and Helios continues to exceed initial expectations, driven by growing engagement from hyperscalers and AI-native customers. Supported by expanding supply-chain capacity and strengthening customer forecasts, AMD expects its Data Center AI business to generate billions of dollars in annual revenues by 2027. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues and earnings growth rate is pegged at 41% and 73% year over year, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Stock Price Performance and Valuation of MRVL & AMD

Year to date, MRVL shares have gained 240.8% compared with the surge of 139.3% in AMD shares.

YTD Performance Chart



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MRVL is trading at a forward sales multiple of 18.91X, above its median of 7.47X, over the past year. AMD’s forward sales multiple sits at 14.25X, significantly above its median of 8.06X over the past year.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: MRVL vs. AMD Stock

While both Marvell Technology and Advanced Micro Devices are well-positioned to capitalize on the AI infrastructure boom, AMD appears to be the better stock to retain at current levels. The company offers a more diversified AI portfolio spanning server CPUs, AI accelerators and rack-scale infrastructure, reducing its dependence on a single product category or customer base. AMD and MRVL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.