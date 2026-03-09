MRVL Surges 18.4% Post Q4 Earnings: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?

Marvell Technology MRVL shares have surged 18.4% since the company reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 5. MRVL’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $2.22 billion grew 22% year over year.

Marvell Technology reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 80 cents per share, with the bottom line rising 33.3% year over year. Both revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Given the strong results and the rise in stock price, the question remains: Should investors buy, sell or hold the stock at present?

MRVL Experiences Strong Demand for its AI Products

Marvell Technology is seeing robust strength for its products as the global AI infrastructure spending rises. MRVL’s data center business alone grew 46% year over year in fiscal 2026 and crossed $6 billion as hyperscalers, AI data centers, AI fabs and high performance computing clients increased their investment, pushing the demand for MRVL’s networking, optical interconnect and custom silicon solutions.

Marvell Technology is also capitalizing on the rising demand for high-speed connectivity, such as 800G and 1.6T optical interconnects. These solutions are gaining traction as AI workloads require faster communication between GPUs and data centers. Based on the current growth trend, MRVL predicts that its interconnect business will grow more than 50% in fiscal 2027.

MRVL’s custom silicon segment reached $1.5 billion in fiscal 2026 and is expected to further increase on the back of the rising demand from hyperscalers. New opportunities, such as XPU attach, CXL memory expansion and scale-up networking, are opening additional revenue streams. These are further amplified by the latest capabilities in AI networking and PCIe/CXL switching from the acquisitions of Celestial AI and XConn Technologies. However, MRVL also experiences some challenges.

MRVL Grapples With Macroeconomic and Competitive Challenges

Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties remain a meaningful overhang on Marvell’s near-term performance. Global trade tensions, evolving U.S. chip export restrictions and tariffs create operational and demand-side risks, particularly given Marvell’s reliance on hyperscalers and global supply chains.

Marvell’s rapid growth in AI-driven custom silicon is heavily tied to hyperscalers, creating concentration risk. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, 74% of total revenues came from data centres, with more than 90% of that tied to AI and cloud hyperscaler demand. The company faces stiff competition in the networking and custom silicon space from Broadcom AVGO, Astera Labs ALAB and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Broadcom is a leader in the domain of custom silicon solutions for data centres. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is critical to ensure the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs. Advanced Micro Devices is another established player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator market.

Advanced Micro Devices offers semi-custom SoCs and Instinct Accelerators to power data centers. Astera Labs’ Leo CXL smart memory controllers are built for memory expansion up to two terabytes and improve interoperability to accelerate AI performance and cloud computing.

These existing headwinds, along with MRVL’s continuous bottom-line growth rate decline, have become a concern for investors. The company’s bottom-line growth rate has been on a declining trend for the past three quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s first quarter of fiscal 2027 earnings implies growth of 19.4%, suggesting a further decline in growth rate. The estimate has been revised downward in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRVL Stock Trades at a Premium

From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.22X, higher than the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average of 6.09X. The overvaluation is further supported by Zacks Value Score of D.

MRVL Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Stay Away From MRVL Stock

Marvell Technology’s strong fourth-quarter results and the sharp post-earnings rally reflect robust demand for its AI-driven data center solutions, particularly in custom silicon and high-speed interconnect technologies. However, investors should remain cautious as the company faces rising macroeconomic uncertainties, customer concentration risks and intense competition from industry leaders. Additionally, the continued slowdown in bottom-line growth and recent downward revisions in earnings estimates indicate potential pressure ahead. The stock is also overvalued at present. Considering these factors, we suggest that investors should stay away from this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock right now.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.