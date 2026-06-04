MRVL Stock Soars as Investors Embrace Its AI Growth Story

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL has become one of Wall Street’s biggest success stories of 2026. The stock jumped 32.5% on June 2 after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang described Marvell as “the next trillion-dollar company” during Computex in Taipei. The rally continued on June 3, with shares gaining another 3.7%, extending a remarkable run that has pushed the company’s market value above $254 billion.

While Huang’s endorsement grabbed headlines, Marvell’s rise in 2026 has been supported by strong business fundamentals. The company recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of 80 cents per share, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate and reflecting a 29% increase from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. Over the past four quarters, the company exceeded earnings expectations twice and fell short twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.4%. Revenue for the quarter climbed to $2.42 billion from $1.90 billion a year earlier, representing strong year-over-year growth and edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.59%. The performance has been driven largely by demand for AI infrastructure and data-center momentum. Management has said revenue growth is expected to accelerate through fiscal 2027 as bookings continue to reach record levels and data-center demand remains robust.

Marvell has emerged as a key supplier of custom AI silicon, optical networking products and high-speed interconnect technologies used in modern data centers. As AI models become larger and require more computing power, the need to move data efficiently between chips and servers has become increasingly important. Marvell’s networking and optical technologies place it in a favorable position within the AI supply chain, alongside partners such as Nvidia and major cloud providers.

Investors will be watching whether Marvell can convert its growing list of AI design wins into sustained revenue growth. The company has projected that its custom-chip business could exceed $10 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2029, reflecting confidence in long-term AI spending trends.

Comparison With Peers

Marvell, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Its shares have soared a whopping 255% year to date compared with a 68.9% advance for the industry.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS and Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR, two of MRVL’s peers from the same industry, have surged 146.3% and 90.5% in the same period, respectively. Both GFS and AMKR also carry a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Bottom Line

The outlook remains positive, but expectations are now significantly higher after the stock’s explosive rally. Marvell’s valuation assumes continued execution, strong AI demand and expanding market share. Any slowdown in hyperscale data-center spending or delays in AI deployments could create volatility. Still, with AI infrastructure investment showing little sign of slowing, Marvell appears well-positioned to remain one of the semiconductor sector’s most closely watched growth stories in the years ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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