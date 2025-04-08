$MRVL stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRVL stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $590,145,272 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MRVL:
$MRVL Insider Trading Activity
$MRVL insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MUHAMMAD RAGHIB HUSSAIN (President, Products & Tech) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,075,000
- CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,551,940.
- MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,508 shares for an estimated $1,371,820.
- TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805
- MATTHEW J MURPHY (Chairman of the Board and CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,189
- WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $878,475.
- MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250
- BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000
- PANTEHA DIXON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,430 shares for an estimated $98,312
$MRVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 711 institutional investors add shares of $MRVL stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 12,125,423 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,339,252,970
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 7,264,921 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $802,410,524
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,543,132 shares (+232.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $722,688,929
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,160,855 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $680,466,434
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,056,351 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,023,967
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,773,524 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,785,725
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,747,982 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,964,611
$MRVL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024
$MRVL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRVL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MRVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $95.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 03/06/2025
- Angelo Zino from CFRA set a target price of $122.0 on 12/04/2024
- Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $122.0 on 12/02/2024
