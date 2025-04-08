$MRVL stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRVL stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $590,145,272 of trading volume.

$MRVL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MRVL:

$MRVL insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUHAMMAD RAGHIB HUSSAIN (President, Products & Tech) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,075,000

CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,551,940 .

. MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,508 shares for an estimated $1,371,820 .

. TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805

MATTHEW J MURPHY (Chairman of the Board and CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,189

WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $878,475 .

. MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250

BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000

PANTEHA DIXON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,430 shares for an estimated $98,312

$MRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 711 institutional investors add shares of $MRVL stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/04/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

$MRVL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRVL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MRVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $95.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Angelo Zino from CFRA set a target price of $122.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $122.0 on 12/02/2024

