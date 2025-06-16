$MRVL stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRVL stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $682,287,979 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MRVL:
$MRVL Insider Trading Activity
$MRVL insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,313,080.
- MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,594 shares for an estimated $2,095,369.
- WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $811,140.
- MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250
- PANTEHA DIXON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,955 shares for an estimated $262,449.
- BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000
$MRVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 713 institutional investors add shares of $MRVL stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 9,804,728 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $603,677,102
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 8,468,509 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $521,406,099
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 7,264,921 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,301,185
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,543,132 shares (+232.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $722,688,929
- FMR LLC removed 6,137,343 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,876,208
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,658,359 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $348,385,163
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,579,011 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,499,707
$MRVL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRVL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$MRVL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
$MRVL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRVL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MRVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $95.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 03/06/2025
