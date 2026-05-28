MRVL Q1 Earnings Call Lifts AI Growth Targets

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto deliver a bigger message than a routine beat. Management raised its revenue outlook for both fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028, pointing to stronger AI-driven demand across interconnect, switching and custom silicon.

The call mattered because executives framed the demand surge as broadening, not narrowing. Analyst questions then pushed management to defend how durable that growth could be, especially in custom silicon and scale-up networking.

MRVL Pushes Revenue Targets Higher

Chairman and chief executive officer Matthew J. Murphy said Marvell now expects fiscal 2027 revenue to reach nearly $11.5 billion, up about 40% year over year. He also raised the fiscal 2028 revenue target to $16.5 billion, about 45% above fiscal 2027 and roughly $1.5 billion above the outlook discussed last quarter.

That more aggressive posture followed a strong first quarter. Revenue reached $2.42 billion, up 28% year over year and slightly ahead of the $2.40 billion revenue consensus, with a 0.59% revenue surprise. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.80, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Second-quarter revenue is expected to be $2.7 billion, plus or minus 5%, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.93 at the midpoint. That outlook implies another step up in growth rather than a pause after a record quarter.

Marvell Leans Harder Into AI Networking

Murphy made clear that networking is becoming more central to AI infrastructure as model complexity rises. He tied that change to growing demand for scale-out products today and a much larger opportunity in scale-up and scale-across architectures over time.

The company now expects fiscal 2027 data center revenue to grow about 50% year over year, with interconnect revenue projected to rise more than 70%. On the call, management said scale-out switching should exceed $600 million this year and reach an annualized run rate above $1 billion in fiscal 2028.

That operating backdrop helps explain why the data center accounted for 76% of first-quarter revenue. The press release also showed that data center sales rose to $1.83 billion, up 27% year over year and 11% sequentially.

MRVL Expands Its NVIDIA and Optics Reach

Murphy highlighted an expanded relationship with NVIDIA as one of the call’s most important strategic signals. He said the partnership spans optical connectivity, NVLink fusion and AI radio access network infrastructure, linking Marvell more directly to NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem.

Management also used the call to underscore how acquisitions are filling out that roadmap. Celestial AI and XConn were added in the first quarter, while Murphy discussed Polariton’s plasmonic photonics technology as a way to extend Marvell’s data-center optics platform to higher speeds.

The message was that Marvell is trying to offer customers a fuller system-level stack, from custom silicon and switching to optical interconnect. That was a recurring theme in prepared remarks and later became more explicit in the Q&A.

Marvell Uses Supply Commitments to Support Growth

Chief financial officer Willem A. Meintjes said Marvell expects about $1 billion of supply-chain prepayments during fiscal 2027, starting in the second quarter. He said those payments would be funded through operating cash flow and the balance sheet.

That stance reflects how seriously management is treating capacity risk. Chief operating officer Christopher Koopmans later said Marvell has been working with a small group of key suppliers on multiyear forecasts and is backing those commitments with cash.

The company appears to have room to do that. Operating cash flow hit a record $638.8 million in the quarter, while cash and equivalents ended the period at $3.84 billion.

MRVL Q&A Puts Custom Silicon in Focus

The most revealing analyst exchanges centered on custom silicon. A Bank of America analyst pressed management on its line of sight to more than $10 billion in custom revenue in fiscal 2029. Murphy said the company remained on track based on existing wins, a new ramping program and a growing set of XPU-attached opportunities.

A UBS analyst asked whether broader customer engagement could add to that trajectory. Murphy responded that Marvell’s current growth assumptions already rely on programs it has won and locked, while newer opportunities would be incremental rather than necessary to the existing framework.

Questions from Wells Fargo, Jefferies and Raymond James further tested the breadth of the pipeline. Management did not disclose customers, but it repeatedly emphasized that demand for NIC, CXL memory attach and other XPU-attached products has increased from earlier expectations.

Marvell Leaves the Call More Ambitious

The tone exiting the call was more assertive than in prior quarters. Murphy described demand as exceptional, bookings as record-setting and the company’s position in AI infrastructure as still early in a broader cycle.

At the same time, management kept the focus on execution. Capacity planning, operating leverage, acquisitions and customer program ramps were all presented as prerequisites to meeting the higher targets now embedded in the outlook.

Zacks Signals Stay Mixed for MRVL

MRVL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of D. Within the Zacks framework, a Rank #3 can be held, but stronger Style Scores, especially A or B grades, generally point to better near-term return prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Momentum Score of B stands out as the stock’s strongest style indicator, while the weak Value Score and below-average VGM Score make the overall signal less favorable than it would be for a Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) stock with stronger composite grades. The Zacks Rank can also change as earnings estimate revisions move in the wake of the quarter and updated guidance.



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