MRVL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/10/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/20, Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 7/29/20. As a percentage of MRVL's recent stock price of $36.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRVL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.45 per share, with $36.915 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.22.

In Wednesday trading, Marvell Technology Group Ltd shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.