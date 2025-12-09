MRVL Declines 14% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Marvell Technology MRVL shares have lost 14.1% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 70.4% and 26.8%, respectively. This decline in the share price of this semiconductor leader raises the question: Should investors buy, sell or hold the stock at present? Let’s discuss MRVL’s fundamentals to get a clear picture.

MRVL One-Year Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Benefits From AI Boom

Marvell Technology’s data center segment has experienced rapid growth in the past seven quarters. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Marvell Technology’s data center segment posted revenues of $1.52 billion, up 37.8% year over year, led by strong traction in custom XPU silicon, electro-optic interconnect products and next-generation switches.

These products have crucial applications in AI computation and networking across both hyperscale and enterprise spaces, with the AI wave nowhere near peaking, making them an indispensable part of MRVL’s growth story. As the hyperscalers are expanding AI clusters rapidly, the use of high-bandwidth interconnects, custom ASICs, PAM4/800G, and DCI is rising. As MRVL supplies these modules at scale, the company is expected to benefit from this trend.

Marvell Technology recently announced the acquisition of Celestial AI, which will speed up its momentum in the interconnect space as AI clusters grow more complex. Celestial AI’s high-performance photonic compute interconnect IP will position Marvell Technology at the heart of next-generation AI data center architectures.

Marvell Technology has also partnered with industry leaders, including Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA NVDA. Marvell Technology has a multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to supply connectivity products for AI and data-center workloads.

Marvell Technology has also partnered with NVIDIA to integrate NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion technology into MRVL’s custom cloud-platform silicon solution. These partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA have opened gates for MRVL among hyperscalers and cloud providers, all the while benefiting from top AI technologies.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

How MRVL is Winning Against its Competition

The rapid growth of AI workload and allied infrastructure has attracted multiple players in this space. Semiconductor giants, including Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in the AI accelerator market and Micron Technology in the HBM space, operate alongside Marvell Technology, giving it healthy competition. Advanced Micro Devices is a strong player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator space with its semi-custom SoC offerings powering numerous data centers.

Advanced Micro Devices’ reconfigurable Alveo Adaptable Accelerator Cards are used to speed up compute-intensive applications in data centers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is specifically designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs for AI accelerators. Micron Technology has made significant strides in AI-optimized memory solutions, with MU’s HBM3E products gaining attention for their superior power efficiency and bandwidth.

However, MRVL’s rapid expansion of its portfolio has helped it keep pace with the market trend. Marvell Technology is constantly deepening its expertise in the AI space. MRVL is developing a co-packaged copper system with 2.5m direct attach cable and a Co-packaged optics (CPO) switch system, which will enable companies to use high-speed networking to accelerate memory-intensive AI workloads. MRVL has Structera CXL and Alaska P PCIe 6 retimer over cable for AI scale-up while maintaining signal integrity.

Marvell Technology’s Ara 200G/lambda 1.6T PAM4 optical DSP for AI scale-out is another product that improves AI networking. Furthermore, Marvell Technology’s Teralynx switch telemetry API is a software layer integrated into MRVL’s Teralynx switching platform, providing real-time visibility and analytics into network traffic, latency, and congestion, allowing operators to monitor performance and optimize AI infrastructure efficiency across data centers.

These factors are contributing to MRVL’s top-line and bottom-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for MRVL’s fiscal 2026 revenues and earnings show a growth rate of 42% and 81%, respectively. MRVL’s fiscal 2026 earnings have been revised upward in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Buy MRVL Stock Now

Marvell Technology has strong long-term fundamentals supported by its strong foothold in the data center, deep AI portfolio and high-speed networking space. Furthermore, the company has strong partnerships with industry leaders in hyperscale, AI and semiconductor space, making MRVL an indispensable link in the AI chain.

Considering all these factors, we suggest that investors should buy this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.