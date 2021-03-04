MRVL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.13, changing hands as low as $39.89 per share. Marvell Technology Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.45 per share, with $55.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.09.

