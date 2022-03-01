MRVL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.93, changing hands as low as $64.14 per share. Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.92 per share, with $93.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.01.

