MRVL Climbs 50% in a Month: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Marvell Technology MRVL shares have rallied 50.4% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry and Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 23.4% and 14.2%, respectively.

MRVL One-Month Performance Chart



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The outperformance led to the premium valuation with MRVL stock trading at a P/E multiple of 50.28x, much above the industry P/E multiple of 34.65x. The premium valuation is further established by the Zacks Value Score of D.

MRVL Forward 12-Month (P/E) Valuation Chart



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Given these dynamics, investors are wondering if it’s the right time to buy, sell or hold the stock? Let’s dive into the fundamentals and financials of the stock and discuss what investors should do with MRVL right now.

MRVL Gains From Traction in its AI Data Center Product Portfolio

Marvell Technology’s data center business is gaining traction on the back of artificial intelligence (AI) spending by large cloud customers. As these customers add more AI servers, they need faster and more reliable networking. Based on the current growth trend, MRVL predicts that its interconnect business will grow more than 50% in fiscal 2027.

MRVL’s custom AI silicon products and next-generation switch offerings are also gaining traction. While MRVL’s data center switching solutions showed a strong growth in fiscal 2026, with revenues crossing $300 million on the back of scale-out applications, custom silicon reached $1.5 billion.

MRVL posted strong results in fiscal 2026 with a year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%, and the data center contributed to about 74.4% of the top line. Marvell Technology expects its switching solutions to grow beyond $600 million in fiscal 2027. MRVL expects its custom silicon to grow 20% year over year in fiscal 2027.

Marvell Technology also expects its AEC and retimers to double in fiscal 2027, driving the data center business. This outlook is supported by continued AI investments and higher product use inside AI systems. MRVL’s AI XPU design pipeline has expanded to more than 50 opportunities worth $75 billion, underscoring hyperscalers’ growing reliance on Marvell’s differentiated capabilities.

With recent integration with NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion platform, Marvell Technology gains direct access to customers building next-generation AI factories, where demand for high-speed connectivity and custom silicon is rising sharply. NVIDIA is contributing core technologies, including CPUs, GPUs, networking and switches, while Marvell Technology brings custom silicon, optical interconnects and silicon photonics. NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment also signals strong confidence in MRVL’s capabilities.

Competitive Dynamics and Weak Macro Conditions Pressure MRVL

Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties remain a meaningful overhang on Marvell Technology’s near-term performance. Global trade tensions, evolving U.S. chip export restrictions and tariffs create operational and demand-side risks, particularly given MRVL’s reliance on hyperscalers and global supply chains.

Marvell Technology’s rapid growth in AI-driven custom silicon is heavily tied to hyperscalers, creating concentration risk. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, 74% of total revenues came from data centers, with more than 90% of that tied to AI and cloud hyperscaler demand. The company faces stiff competition in the networking and custom silicon space from Broadcom AVGO, Astera Labs ALAB and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Broadcom is a leader in the domain of custom silicon solutions for data centers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is critical to ensure the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs. Advanced Micro Devices is another established player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator market.

Advanced Micro Devices offers semi-custom SoCs and Instinct Accelerators to power data centers. Astera Labs’ Leo CXL smart memory controllers are built for memory expansion up to two terabytes and improve interoperability to accelerate AI performance and cloud computing.

These existing headwinds, along with MRVL’s continuous bottom-line growth rate decline, have become a concern for investors. The company’s bottom-line growth rate has been on a declining trend for the past three quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s first quarter of fiscal 2027 earnings implies growth of 29%, suggesting a further decline in growth rate. The estimate has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



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Conclusion: Hold MRVL Stock for Now

Marvell Technology’s strong AI-driven growth, fueled by rising data center demand, expanding custom silicon opportunities and deeper integration with NVIDIA, positions it well for sustained momentum. However, execution risks and competitive pressures remain key watchpoints. Considering these factors, we suggest that investors should retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.