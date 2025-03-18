News & Insights

Stocks
MRVI

$MRVI Earnings Results: $MRVI Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 18, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$MRVI ($MRVI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $56,560,000, missing estimates of $58,491,461 by $-1,931,461.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MRVI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$MRVI Insider Trading Activity

$MRVI insiders have traded $MRVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARL HULL (See Remarks) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $987,000
  • KURT ORESHACK (General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $125,750
  • JOHN A DEFORD purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,625

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRVI stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRVI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRVI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MRVI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.