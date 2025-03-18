$MRVI Earnings Results: $MRVI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MRVI ($MRVI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $56,560,000, missing estimates of $58,491,461 by $-1,931,461.

$MRVI Insider Trading Activity

$MRVI insiders have traded $MRVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL HULL (See Remarks) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $987,000

KURT ORESHACK (General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $125,750

JOHN A DEFORD purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,625

$MRVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRVI stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

