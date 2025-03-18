$MRVI Earnings Results: $MRVI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MRVI ($MRVI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $56,560,000, missing estimates of $58,491,461 by $-1,931,461.
$MRVI Insider Trading Activity
$MRVI insiders have traded $MRVI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL HULL (See Remarks) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $987,000
- KURT ORESHACK (General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $125,750
- JOHN A DEFORD purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,625
$MRVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRVI stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,161,072 shares (+145.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,227,842
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,763,072 shares (+17912.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,058,742
- POINT72 EUROPE (LONDON) LLP removed 2,468,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,512,944
- 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,419,844 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,188,149
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,418,051 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,178,377
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,792,529 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,769,283
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,717,771 shares (+736.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,361,851
$MRVI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024
