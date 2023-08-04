MRV Engenharia e Participacoes (MRVE3) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 15.33

The average one-year price target for MRV Engenharia e Participacoes (MRVE3) has been revised to 15.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 14.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.30% from the latest reported closing price of 13.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRV Engenharia e Participacoes. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVE3 is 0.12%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 23,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,126K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,474K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,291K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,774K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

