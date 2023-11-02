MRV Engenharia e Participacoes (MRVE3) Price Target Decreased by 5.44% to 15.76

The average one-year price target for MRV Engenharia e Participacoes (MRVE3) has been revised to 15.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 16.67 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.02% from the latest reported closing price of 8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRV Engenharia e Participacoes. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVE3 is 0.21%, an increase of 68.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.99% to 25,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,126K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,484K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 10.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,661K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 120.69% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,202K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 130.45% over the last quarter.

