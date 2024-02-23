MRV Engenharia e Participações (BOVESPA:MRVE3) Price Target Decreased by 13.82% to 12.56

The average one-year price target for MRV Engenharia e Participações (BOVESPA:MRVE3) has been revised to 12.56 / share. This is an decrease of 13.82% from the prior estimate of 14.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.06% from the latest reported closing price of 7.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRV Engenharia e Participações. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVE3 is 0.14%, a decrease of 32.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.19% to 29,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,170K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares, representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 20.15% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,081K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 22.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,597K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 12.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,661K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 1,679K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVE3 by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.