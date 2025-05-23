$MRUS stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRUS stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $207,012,908 of trading volume.

$MRUS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MRUS:

$MRUS insiders have traded $MRUS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY SHUMAN (VP Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $193,990.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $MRUS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRUS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRUS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRUS forecast page.

You can track data on $MRUS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.