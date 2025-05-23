$MRUS stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRUS stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $207,012,908 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MRUS:
$MRUS Insider Trading Activity
$MRUS insiders have traded $MRUS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARRY SHUMAN (VP Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $193,990.
$MRUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $MRUS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 4,828,795 shares (+1567.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,243,981
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,679,777 shares (+99.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,701,813
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,220,519 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,371,644
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,200,000 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,508,000
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 875,000 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,828,750
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,567,500
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 723,988 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,443,695
$MRUS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRUS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
