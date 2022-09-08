MRUS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Merus NV (Symbol: MRUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.76, changing hands as high as $24.92 per share. Merus NV shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRUS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.465 per share, with $33.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.20.

