MRTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.45, changing hands as low as $174.47 per share. Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $70.16 per share, with $249.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.00.

