MRTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.74, changing hands as low as $87.69 per share. Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $55.11 per share, with $132.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.