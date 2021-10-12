MRTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $173.90, changing hands as high as $177.71 per share. Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $131.465 per share, with $249.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.