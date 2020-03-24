MRTN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.37, changing hands as high as $20.65 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading up about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.01 per share, with $23.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.43.

