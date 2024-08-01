MRTN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.50, changing hands as low as $18.46 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.43 per share, with $23.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.46.

