MRTN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as low as $20.90 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.64 per share, with $23.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.09.
